Immunization Week is a reminder to stay on track with childhood vaccinations

To the editor: National Infant Immunization Week will be celebrated April 24-30, 2023, and it is a yearly observance highlighting the importance of protecting children 2 years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.

As Covid-19 has caused many disruptions in families’ lives, in some cases it has meant that children have missed or delayed their immunizations and well child check-ups.

