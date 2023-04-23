Immunization Week is a reminder to stay on track with childhood vaccinations

To the editor: National Infant Immunization Week will be celebrated April 24-30, 2023, and it is a yearly observance highlighting the importance of protecting children 2 years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.
As Covid-19 has caused many disruptions in families’ lives, in some cases it has meant that children have missed or delayed their immunizations and well child check-ups.
What we know is that vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective public health tools available for preventing diseases and death.
Recently, the State of Alaska published information sharing how persistently low childhood vaccination coverage rates have been over the last few years.
The Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children now get back on track for routine immunizations.
On-time vaccination is critical to provide protection against potentially life-threatening diseases.
Now is the time to contact your health care provider or your public health center and schedule an appointment to get our children caught up on routine recommended vaccinations.