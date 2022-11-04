Ill-conceived proposal

To the editor: Yesterday I attended the Tetlin to Fort Knox Corridor Study meeting as a member of the general public and a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The purpose of the meeting was to introduce the selected consultant, Kinney Engineering, and to discuss the preliminary scope of work. This study was triggered by Kinross Gold’s proposed plan to use nearly 250 miles of our public road system as a mining haul road. They plan to run 95-foot double trailer vehicles every 7-10 minutes, 24/7/365, from Tetlin through Delta Junction, Salcha, North Pole, Fairbanks, Fox and on to Fort Knox.
Kinross’ ore hauling plan will affect our quality of life here in the borough and beyond. Air quality and road safety are two obvious issues. The overall impact will be huge. This will be an expensive study that we are paying for. An average citizen with average intelligence and common sense (someone like me) should know this trucking plan is a very bad idea. The obvious solution to the dangers and impact of using public roadways as haul roads is for Kinross to build an ore processing mill closer to the Manh Choh mine (and the other nearby prospects in this very rich gold-bearing area of our state).