If they build it, will Kinross use it?

To the editor: Kinross has been buying half-page ads in the News-Miner to tell us that Kinross cares. Since Kinross cares, maybe the state should build a refinery in Tok and deed it over to Kinross. This might be better than the state having to buy five or more very expensive new bridges and having to constantly repair ruined roads and everyone would be happy. This might be a great idea. Think about it.

