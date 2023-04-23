If Mary Siah closes, here's the ripple effect

To the editor: A Mary Siah Rec Center closure is again being contemplated. I am a five-day-a-week Mary Siah Pool patron, and I am acutely aware of the impacts of the lifeguard shortage on patrons and staff. In considering the pool’s closure I wish to correct inaccuracies in information and suggest accommodations at Hamme for Mary Siah patrons.
Let me assure you that contrary to Assemblymember Jimmi Cash’s comment that the pool is “sitting there empty most of [the] time now,” it is not. Both Mary Siah and Hamme have been closed on Saturdays and Sundays for a long time over this winter. Mary Siah has more public hours and swim sessions right now than Hamme. There are people participating in fairly large numbers (given pool size) in family swim, lap swims, Aquacize and in smaller numbers during Adult Swim. The downstairs facilities are used many times a week by borough and nonborough groups, families shower there, and there are individuals and groups using the workout room upstairs as well as the sauna and hot tub. It is not true that the building is sitting empty. At any given time it is being used in multiple ways by different user groups.