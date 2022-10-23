 Skip to main content
If it ain't broken ...

To the editor: I have a 2004 small foour-door pickup I really love. One of the best vehicles I have owned, and I have owned a lot of them. The only thing additional I would like is a backup camera. So should I dump the vehicle and buy a newer one just to get a backup camera, or should I “amend” the vehicle I have and install a back up camera?

Considering a newer vehicle would have a lot of features I do not want, be very expensive, and would also be susceptible to unknown costly repairs I will keep what I have.

