To the editor: I have a 2004 small foour-door pickup I really love. One of the best vehicles I have owned, and I have owned a lot of them. The only thing additional I would like is a backup camera. So should I dump the vehicle and buy a newer one just to get a backup camera, or should I “amend” the vehicle I have and install a back up camera?
Considering a newer vehicle would have a lot of features I do not want, be very expensive, and would also be susceptible to unknown costly repairs I will keep what I have.
Now let’s talk about the state of Alaska Constitution. It has served us well for over 62 years (Alaska statehood was “49 in 59”). Our constitution was developed with much study over seven years before statehood (beginning in 1952) with much research done even before that time. Our constitution is a model constitution as recognized numerous times by experts on the subject.
It has been amended for good reasons only 28 times. Each amendment was done with the required two-thirds of the state Legislature’s approval, a great method of eliminating the self-interest ideas of individuals. A new constitutional convention is estimated to cost almost $200 million and that does not include any consulting contracts. The bottom line is that our present constitution and the “in place” method for changes it works very well without expending a fortune on a convention.
There is a saying — “if it ain’t broken don’t fix it” — and since our constitution “ain’t broken” it does not need to be “fixed” by lurking special interest groups. So please vote “no” on having a constitutional convention.