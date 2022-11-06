If it ain't broke, don't mess with the Alaska constitution

To the editor: According to the Magazine of History, a constitution has three main characteristics “(1) a constitution is a supreme law of the land, (2) a constitution is a framework for government; (3) a constitution is a legitimate way to grant and limit powers of government officials. Constitutional law is distinguished from statutory law.” We should keep this framework in mind when we think about whether or not we need a new constitution, as a “yes” for calling constitutional convention implies.
Proponents of a constitutional convention have mentioned that they are frustrated that our legislators have not come to an agreement through statutory law on a number of issues and seem to feel a constitutional convention would do what the Legislature has not done. However, unless a constitutional convention totally redefines the purpose of our Legislature, the Legislature is exactly the body that should deliberate in order to create statutes and make changes. The answer to dissatisfaction with the legislature is to elect different legislators, not to treat our well-considered constitution as a Christmas tree, which can be pruned and decorated with our favorite causes.