Humetrix data

To the editor: My letter to the editor “Covid and hospital treatments” (Oct. 16) cited data from a Humetrix report for DoD, to the effect that, as of Aug. 7, 2021, 71% of Covid cases were among the vaccinated and 60% of Medicare Covid hospitalizations were vaccinated. Several readers questioned this data. Unfortunately, Humetrix pulled the report from their website. (Apparently, someone didn’t want you to see it.) However, the slides for this report were captured by the WayBack Machine, you can study them at tinyurl.com/humppslides.
Statistics for very highly vaccinated regions (eg., Israel and Ireland) are worse. Ireland, with 90% vaccinated population, has increasing hospitalizations. See the third chart at tinyurl.com/irishcv-oct28 (be patient, page loads slowly).
My letter asked why hospitalized Covid patients are not receiving effective life saving treatments, such as the “Math+ Protocol.” (Several other successful protocols are listed at c19protocols.com.)
Perhaps the following article, written by a medical doctor, explains why answers are hard to come by: tinyurl.com/hospcv19care.
Why are some doctors willing to lose everything to speak against the narrative, while others are not? Don’t they know that the Great Physician will hold them accountable?
He went about healing hopeless cases ... and even allowed himself to be stricken with the most fatal of diseases, in order to release us from the grip of sin and the fear of death. If you are sick of this world’s confusion, take His invitation seriously: “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 21:28)
