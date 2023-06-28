 Skip to main content
How Manh Choh impacts our quality of life

To the editor: Please compare our status now Before Manh Choh (BMC) haulage and After Manh Choh (AMC) commences.

Are our present BMC Interior Alaska living conditions acceptable? Unemployment is at a near-record low. What is one’s assessment of current highway traffic levels and safety? Consider the general quality of life?

