How Manh Choh impacts our quality of life

To the editor: Please compare our status now Before Manh Choh (BMC) haulage and After Manh Choh (AMC) commences.
Are our present BMC Interior Alaska living conditions acceptable? Unemployment is at a near-record low. What is one’s assessment of current highway traffic levels and safety? Consider the general quality of life?
Now envision our world AMC that may be upon us within a year. The adverse environmental, sociological and psychological effects will be chronic and severe, yet preventable. Are the projected jobs necessarily what we want? We do not have them now and are managing. Yes, borough and state revenues will be augmented but to a minimal extent and at what hidden costs and detriments? All to support a foreign company mining gold primarily for jewelry.
Society’s delusional capability is exceptional. Warnings go unheeded by government. If left unchecked, much will radically change in a year. This will be the first long haul of ore on an unprecedented scale in Alaska on public roads. Up until now almost all Alaska mining on this scale has had adjacent mills. Affected life AMC is likely to continue for many more years than currently projected and at heightened impacts as haulage rates increase with future prospects becoming operational. Industry remains quiet about these probabilities. They depend on Manh Choh’s precedence being irreversible. How does this set with you compared to what you have now? Will our long-term, fundamental quality of life have been improved?
Common sense recommends installation of a modular mill onsite obviating the need for hauling.