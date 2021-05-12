You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

How low will they go?

  • Comments

To the editor: The GOP has shown their true colors in the past few months. It started with the claim the election was fraudulent. Despite all the whining the GOP has never produced a single incident of vote fraud. When asked about that their response has been “Just because we have no proof doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.” How weak is that?

Secondly was the attack on the Capital encouraged by then-President Trump. A historic building was damaged, and several people died. Trump assured his followers he would meet them at the Capital building but instead slunk to refuge in the White House. So he lied to his base!

Third is the attack on Liz Cheney, one of their own. Her crime was speaking what she believed to be the truth. The most ridiculous was calling her a “traitor” for fist bumping President Biden as he entered the chamber for his State of the Union speech. How ridiculous is that?

The latest is the attack on VP Kamala Harris. A group in California collected children’s books to donate to immigrant child separated from their families and held in confinement to make their lives a little happier. One of the books was a children’s book written by Harris which was photographed on a child’s bunk. The GOP immediately went on the attack accusing VP Harris of profiting from the detention of these children. So what the GOP did was to attack an act of kindness and try to turn it into and ugly situation. How low will they stoop?

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.