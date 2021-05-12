How low will they go?

To the editor: The GOP has shown their true colors in the past few months. It started with the claim the election was fraudulent. Despite all the whining the GOP has never produced a single incident of vote fraud. When asked about that their response has been “Just because we have no proof doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.” How weak is that?
Secondly was the attack on the Capital encouraged by then-President Trump. A historic building was damaged, and several people died. Trump assured his followers he would meet them at the Capital building but instead slunk to refuge in the White House. So he lied to his base!
Third is the attack on Liz Cheney, one of their own. Her crime was speaking what she believed to be the truth. The most ridiculous was calling her a “traitor” for fist bumping President Biden as he entered the chamber for his State of the Union speech. How ridiculous is that?
The latest is the attack on VP Kamala Harris. A group in California collected children’s books to donate to immigrant child separated from their families and held in confinement to make their lives a little happier. One of the books was a children’s book written by Harris which was photographed on a child’s bunk. The GOP immediately went on the attack accusing VP Harris of profiting from the detention of these children. So what the GOP did was to attack an act of kindness and try to turn it into and ugly situation. How low will they stoop?