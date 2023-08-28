Hostile takeover

To the editor: Some thoughts on the proposed ore trucks bypassing the Chena Hot Springs Road/Steese bridge to avoid overloading it.
Five trucksb per hour in each direction (24/7/365) = one truck interrupting the roundabouts every six minutes. Reasonably assuming a truck interrupts traffic for three minutes, the worst-case scenario occurs when northbound and southbound trucks are completely out of phase, thus blocking the intersection 50% of the time.
Best case, trucks coordinate by cell or radio (distracted driving) to use the same three-minute interruption, requiring two gate operators on duty at all times, also equipped with radios. Still, this would mean the trucks are monopolizing the intersection 25% of the time — plus another minute while hogging the on/off ramps. Throw in the additional time needed for backed-up traffic to unspool, and we’re looking at around a 40% minimum impact on intersection availability.
How might this affect the community? Glad you asked.
If 40% of each 12-minute window is corporately externalized (inflicted, foisted, imposed) on the 8,000 vehicles DOT states the CHSR/Steese intersection serves daily, this comes to 233,600 vehicle-hours/year, spread over approximately 12,000 people, assuming 1.5 passengers/vehicle.
That’s 29.2 hours per person annually, just for those off CHSR — the better part of a week’s wages taken by the invisible hand of corporate theft.
A community member recently criticized people’s unwillingness to share the road with these trucks as lacking “principals.” A bizarre complaint when this Kinross/Black Gold betrayal seeks to dominate and monopolize our local roads — the dead opposite of sharing.
My isolated calculation is a drop in a multitude of foreseeable ill effects. Foremost, enlarging Kinross’ Lake Cyanide toward the day it leaks, as every impoundment inevitably does, triggering an ecological catastrophe dwarfing the value of all the gold Alaska will ever produce.
The only reason anyone supports this rapacious dream is a lust for lucre that shifts the obscenely more enormous costs onto everyone else while banking that enough people are too stupid or lazy to organize and oppose getting mine-shafted by this blatant attack on our community.
Manh Choh as proposed? Hell no.