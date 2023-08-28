 Skip to main content
Hostile takeover

To the editor: Some thoughts on the proposed ore trucks bypassing the Chena Hot Springs Road/Steese bridge to avoid overloading it.

Five trucksb per hour in each direction (24/7/365) = one truck interrupting the roundabouts every six minutes. Reasonably assuming a truck interrupts traffic for three minutes, the worst-case scenario occurs when northbound and southbound trucks are completely out of phase, thus blocking the intersection 50% of the time.

