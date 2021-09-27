You have permission to edit this article.
Hospitalization prioritization

To the editor: Alaskans take their personal liberties and rights seriously, sometimes demanding the right to act in ways that seem very foolish to others. The counterpart to great personal liberty is personal responsibility for the results of actions taken.

Hospitals here in Alaska are so swamped with Covid patients that patients who require emergency surgery or care after an accident can’t be cared for. It is immoral for hospitals to turn away patients such as these, or patients with breakthrough Covid infections who were fully vaccinated, while giving any kind of priority to unvaccinated Covid patients. People who took responsibility for themselves to get the vaccinations should not suffer or die because others refused safe and effective care despite urgent requests to do so.

Liberty and responsibility go together. If you chose not to be vaccinated (not including those who have medical reasons not to be jabbed), you now must pay the price of forgoing treatment if it means others who acted in the best interest of the community cannot receive care.

John Pace,

Fairbanks

