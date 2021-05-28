You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Hooray for the sports coverage

To the editor: I really enjoy all the local sports that are being featured in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner since Hart Pisani was hired. There are great action photos, the articles have lots of information about what player did what to help their team and a greater variety of local sporting events are being covered.

When my kids and grandkids were in school here in Fairbanks, I attended most of their games and enjoyed the teamwork and dedication shown by players and coaches. It was fun to see the write-up in the paper and maybe their names were even mentioned! I now read the articles and notice familiar names but now they are coaches rather than players.

Lots of Fairbanks folks are sports fans and have favorite national teams, but the news for those teams can be found in lots of other places so I hope you will continue to feature local activities. Thank you, Mr. Pisani, I am reading the sports section of my newspaper again.

