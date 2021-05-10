To the editor: Last month I had an amazing experience.
We elders are always afraid we might fall, break a hip and be laid up for months. Well, last month I did fall, did break a hip, but the rest of the story ... well!
I fell on a Monday night. Friends here at Raven Landing took me to the hospital, and next afternoon Dr. Timothy Carey of McKinley Orthopedics removed the broken pieces and inserted a metal hip. He tells me it took 25 minutes, and the staff made sure I had no pain then or later.
At midnight, nurses came in and got me on my feet for a few shuffling steps, then the next day they helped me walk around the room with a walker. The next day they sent me home! By this time I could walk with a walker, and I made my own coffee next morning. But I wasn’t alone: my grandchildren stayed with me the first few days, shopped and waited on me.
And that was it! Only a week from the fall, and I hardly needed the walker any more. Just back to living my life.
Dr. Carey says these remarkable results are due to recent advances in orthopedic surgery.
I say hooray for modern medicine and for the skilled, tender care I got from every single medical professional I encountered.