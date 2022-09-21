Honored to serve District O

To the editor: My name is Doug Massie, and I am running to serve as your next District O state senator. This vast area represents the heart of Southcentral Alaska extending north beyond Denali Park, through the Eastern Mat-Su region, and on south to Valdez. This is my home, where I was born and raised, met my beautiful wife Misty, raised our three children, and built our family business. I am so grateful for the incredible support of District O voters in the Primary Election and am working each day to increase this support as I meet new friends in all areas of our district.
I recently retired as director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers after a 25-year career in public safety. My mission was always straightforward: to protect our people and our natural resources. I stand for safe communities supported by a strong criminal justice system; fiscal conservatism that recognizes our need for a balanced and sustainable budget; a stable, diversified economy that attracts new investment through reduced regulation and predictable business policy; increased access to trade and tech schools; and educational excellence for every student in an accountable, results focused environment.