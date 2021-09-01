You have permission to edit this article.
Hollow Democrats

To the editor: As a weak president makes, in Afghanistan, a mockery of the Judeo-Christian ethic that “I am my brother’s keeper,” it appears that the era of the once great United States Pax Americana, is ending. As in TS Eliot’s “The Hollow Men,” “This is the way the world ends: Not with a bang but with a whimper.” Biden’s ineptness in not securing Kabul makes a mockery of the American lives sacrificed there and the more numerous Afghans who gave their lives believing that the Americans cared a fig about what happened to them.

This monumental error is being compounded by the fact that Biden is unable to admit that he totally botched the withdrawal due to not leaving adequate forces in place to prevent the Taliban from totally overrunning the country.

As we ponder just how things got this bad, the anti-U.S. military peace movement bears some responsibility. In the 2016 presidential election, the peace candidate ran on the platform of creating world-wide peace by effectively defunding the U.S. military. The ostensible assertion is that “war is illegal.” This is the line of thought that Biden seems to be following as he and his inept Secretary of State Antony Blinken talk to the Taliban. As they carry out their stoning killings of innocent women, Blinken admonishes them that “war is illegal.” They agree with a wink, usher him out and resume the killing.

Perhaps it’s time to adopt Hemingway’s anti-war philosophy, expressed in “Farewell to Arms,” that U.S. and Afghan soldiers deserve the greatest respect whereas the weak politicians who sacrifice their blood needlessly and negate their legacy to curry popularity are the real villains.

There is still a slim hope to save America. In 2022 restore the capable Mitch McConnell to power in the Senate and kick out the weak willed U.S. House Democrats who keep trying to blame Trump, long gone from power, for everything. It’s a slim hope but we have to try.

