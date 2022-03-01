To the editor: Our hearts go out to President Zelensky and the other brave people in Ukraine as they fight the Russian onslaught. It is a classic example of David vs. Goliath. Zelensky is leading by example as he puts his life in danger standing beside his citizens.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump avoided the draft in 1968 claiming bone spurs in his heel. This is the same man who played golf more than 140 times during his four years in the White House. The doctor who provided the diagnosis rented his office from Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s dad.
I can’t help but think back to 2019 when then-President Trump held back the sale of javelin anti-tanks weapons as he pressured Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
How ironic is it now that he praises Zelensky as a brave man and, in the same week, Trump praised Putin saying his strategy was “genius” and “pretty savvy” as the invasion was underway. Before this, Trump accepted Putin’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 election rather than the assessment of our own intelligence agencies.
As former Attorney General William Barr said in his book, Trump has “shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed.”
When many questioned Trumps handling of the Covid pandemic as it became widespread in 2020, who would have imagined how much worse this would get with (1) his false claim that the election was stolen; (2) his fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the capital, and now (3) his praise of Putin. How much longer can most of our Republican senators and representatives look the other way? I’m thankful for the courage shown by folks like Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski in holding Trump accountable.