Hold judge accountable for bail reduction

To the editor: Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines reduced bail from three-quarters of a million-dollars to merely $50,000 for an offender who sexually abused a 6-year- old girl. This is quite appalling and stirs Alaskans to seek revenge.
Alaskans have a track record of dismissing judges who are too lenient on violent offenders.
Recall former Anchorage Judge Michael Corey? The exasperated public gave him his walking papers during election 2018 for being to lenient on a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.
The public must surely not forget the recent low moral compass displayed by Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines, and would be right to seek accountability.