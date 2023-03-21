 Skip to main content
Hold judge accountable for bail reduction

To the editor: Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines reduced bail from three-quarters of a million-dollars to merely $50,000 for an offender who sexually abused a 6-year- old girl. This is quite appalling and stirs Alaskans to seek revenge.

Alaskans have a track record of dismissing judges who are too lenient on violent offenders.

