Hold accountable all connected with Kinross/Contango ore hauling

It’s clear that Gov. Mike Dunleavy supports Kinross/Contango’s development of a gold mine at Tetlin and the transport of raw ore to the Fort Knox mill using the public highway system. It’s also a fact that the Permanent Fund Corporation has invested in Contango, meaning the State of Alaska has a vested interest in the gold mine.
The ore trucks will have an unimpeded use of the highway system from Tok through Fairbanks to Fort Knox.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADTPF) will use all the limited deficient bridge money available to replace five bridges that are substandard and unsafe for heavy commercial traffic, construct a few passing lanes in a attempt to alleviate the congestion that will occur on the highway, ignore mandated environmental impact studies, and route the trucks through the middle of Fairbanks. In all these efforts to assist Kinross what is missing is a serious review or consideration of safety and the dangers imposed on the rest of the traffic by this dramatic increase of long heavy trucks operating 24/7/365 even though the public outcry to date has mainly been focused on the safety. While the mission of the ADOTPF is “Keep Alaska moving through service and infrastructure,” you’ll notice there is no mention of safety in their mission statement.
ADOTPF has two problems with pursuing this strategy. One, the highway is part of the federal interstate highway system and federal rules and programs apply, which put a great emphasis and requirements for safety in program development and operation. The ADOTPF is obligated to follow the provisions of the Federal Highway Administration, Highway Safety Improvement Program and other mandated programs yet there is scant evidence they complying with the programs or rules. The five bridges being replaced have numerous safety violations in the latest audit by the Federal Highway Administration, and yet the state plans to allow unrestricted use of the existing bridges during construction. The federal programs mandate that future planning and construction be considered in advance of traffic growth and highways are to be operated to maintain safety for the traveling public.
And two, we may not have any influence on the governor but we can have a direct impact and influence on the engineers employed by the state. A licensed professional engineer (PE) in Alaska is bound by a code of conduct. The licensing board which oversees and governs the actions of PEs has a vision and mission statement which reads in part: “to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”
Failure to follow that mission can result in sanction or loss of license. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson is a licensed professional engineer, as other engineers are in the department. They are obligated to safeguard the traveling public first and stop or delay the conversion of our highways into industrial haul roads for the mining industry until the infrastructure is improved and safe for all travel.