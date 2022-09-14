 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highway fatality statistics vs. ore hauling

To the editor: Thanks to Barbara Schuhmann, who reported statistics from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Sunday’s paper, that should put a final stop to the Kinross plan to use already heavily traveled public highways year-round to haul ore.

The facts show there will certainly be many more fatal crashes, and nearly all the deaths (97%) will be in private cars. A family in a sedan, heading home from Harding Lake, blinded by the snowstorm kicked up by an ore truck. A young man driving to work, unable to dodge a skidding truck on a curve. Will these be our loved ones? Or maybe us? It is insanity to allow this permit when we know with certainty from recent history what will happen.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.