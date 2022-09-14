Highway fatality statistics vs. ore hauling

To the editor: Thanks to Barbara Schuhmann, who reported statistics from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Sunday’s paper, that should put a final stop to the Kinross plan to use already heavily traveled public highways year-round to haul ore.
The facts show there will certainly be many more fatal crashes, and nearly all the deaths (97%) will be in private cars. A family in a sedan, heading home from Harding Lake, blinded by the snowstorm kicked up by an ore truck. A young man driving to work, unable to dodge a skidding truck on a curve. Will these be our loved ones? Or maybe us? It is insanity to allow this permit when we know with certainty from recent history what will happen.