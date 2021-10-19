Hiding our heads in the sand

To the editor: The recent Fairbanks North Star Borough election gave me reason for deep thought. Less than 20% of our registered voters took the time or effort to stop at their polling places.
The USA was founded on the principle of land of the free and home of the brave. We still have a lot of brave men and women, but even they don't seem to be valued or protected.
Since our last presidential election, we have seen propaganda exploiting the Covid crises; the border wall partially removed to allow cartels and undocumented, unvetted immigrants flood in; we've been attacked from the top by our government trying to take away our constitutional right to own and bear arms; had American people left abandoned on foreign soil while bringing in more undocumented, unvetted thousands; and had our fully functional military equipment left in the hands of the very people we were fighting.
Our military, health care workers and police forces are being mandated to the get Covid vaccines. Let's think about this. I know a man in Fairbanks who got vaccine No. 1, vaccine No. 2, then the booster, all the while masking and social distancing. He died last week of Covid. What did the vaccines do for him? Or the masking or social distancing?
I've heard there are actually people who don't believe the holocaust of Nazi Germany every happened. If it didn't, it was the most elaborate hoax in history. I'm sure the survivors would disagree with you. We receive warnings often from citizens of other countries who escaped persecution and warn us how it happened, and we still hide our heads in the sand like an ostrich.
