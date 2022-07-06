 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here comes former president Trump

  • Comments

To the editor: Former president Trump is coming to Anchorage to campaign for Sarah Palin, Kelly Tshibaka, and Governor Dunleavy. Given the recent findings of the House select committee on January 6, this gives these candidates a timely opportunity to demonstrate their integrity and patriotism.

In sworn testimony before the House committee, we’ve learned that Trump was told repeatedly, by his most trusted staff, that he’d lost the 2020 election. He knew he’d lost. Yet, he repeated his lie and tried multiple approaches to overturn the election and override the will of the people. He also knew that some of his supporters at the Jan. 6 rally were armed, yet he encouraged them to march on the capitol with no regard for the safety of the Vice President, the police, or even the people’s representatives in Congress.

This testimony was not the click-bait or ratings-enhancing conspiracy theories of various opinion makers. It’s as close to the truth as we’ll ever get, and it would be felony perjury if the witnesses were lying.

Rep. Liz Cheney has stellar conservative credentials, is the daughter of a former Republican Vice President, and is the vice chairwoman of the House committee. She gave an address last Wednesday and said: “At this moment we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundation of our constitutional republic.” “He is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man.“ “Even after all we’ve seen they’re still enabling his lies.”

Palin, Tshibaka, and Governor Dunleavy can prove that their loyalty is not to this would-be autocrat, but rather, to the truth, to the people, the country, and the constitution. Dunleavy can demonstrate that he takes his oath (to defend the constitution of the United States) seriously. All three should refuse to appear with Trump and should reject his offer of support.

Tom Baring

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.