Here comes former president Trump

To the editor: Former president Trump is coming to Anchorage to campaign for Sarah Palin, Kelly Tshibaka, and Governor Dunleavy. Given the recent findings of the House select committee on January 6, this gives these candidates a timely opportunity to demonstrate their integrity and patriotism.
In sworn testimony before the House committee, we’ve learned that Trump was told repeatedly, by his most trusted staff, that he’d lost the 2020 election. He knew he’d lost. Yet, he repeated his lie and tried multiple approaches to overturn the election and override the will of the people. He also knew that some of his supporters at the Jan. 6 rally were armed, yet he encouraged them to march on the capitol with no regard for the safety of the Vice President, the police, or even the people’s representatives in Congress.
This testimony was not the click-bait or ratings-enhancing conspiracy theories of various opinion makers. It’s as close to the truth as we’ll ever get, and it would be felony perjury if the witnesses were lying.
Rep. Liz Cheney has stellar conservative credentials, is the daughter of a former Republican Vice President, and is the vice chairwoman of the House committee. She gave an address last Wednesday and said: “At this moment we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundation of our constitutional republic.” “He is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man.“ “Even after all we’ve seen they’re still enabling his lies.”
Palin, Tshibaka, and Governor Dunleavy can prove that their loyalty is not to this would-be autocrat, but rather, to the truth, to the people, the country, and the constitution. Dunleavy can demonstrate that he takes his oath (to defend the constitution of the United States) seriously. All three should refuse to appear with Trump and should reject his offer of support.
Tom Baring
Fairbanks