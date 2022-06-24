Helping someone who needs help

To the editor: Have you ever wondered if you met someone who didn’t seem quite mentally right what would you do?
Sunday evening a fellow in his late 20s came to our door and asked if he could use our phone as his was not working right. It soon became apparent that he needed help, and all we could think of is the Community Service Patrol. We called the police but found out that the van was out of commission. They offered to send an officer but the fellow told us that he didn’t want to deal with the police. So we let him be as he was obviously not dangerous and, in fact, apologized for bothering us.
We offered to take him someplace but he didn’t seem to have a place to go to. Finally, we called a fellow who we knew was involved with the homeless. Fortunately, he answered his phone and told us to call 911 and ask for the Crisis Mobile Team. We did, and the Crisis Mobile Team — which consisted of a a licensed behavioral health clinician and a certified peer support specialist — showed up about 10 minutes later. They came in ordinary dress and car, talked with the person for about 15 minutes and then left with him. What they did for the person after they left I don’t know but they do have a place to take a person to and do follow up as time goes on.
If, like us, you are not aware of this group, look it up on the city of Fairbanks website under “Crisis Now.” It is well worth knowing about.
Jim and Kathy Richardson
Fairbanks