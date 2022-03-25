Help stop PFAS proliferation

To the editor: With world and national situations overwhelming many of us, it is important not to lose sight of what is going on in our own backyard and what can be done about it.
PFAS contamination continues to ravage our community, state, nation and world. I often contemplate which is worse, a fast death by weapon or accident, or a slow death by illness, disability, cancer or brain deterioration. PFAS compounds are neurotoxic, are sickening us and stealthily stealing our productivity. Babies, children, vulnerable adults, the disabled, seniors — everyone is exposed to water that may very likely be contaminated with PFAS. Are we going to sit by and be another Flint, Michigan, (lead in the water)? These dangerous compounds are in our public water sources and private wells throughout our community.
Contamination in Alaska by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) has been caused by the dispersive use of industrial firefighting foams at military installations and airports throughout Alaska. This is not necessary because there are safe alternatives. PFAS-based firefighting foams should be banned, including in the oil and gas industry. PFAS residual damage needs to be addressed, health-protective and enforceable drinking water standards set, safe water provided and testing for exposure levels made available. PFAS-free alternatives that are just as effective at fire suppression as PFAS compounds are commonly available and being used worldwide, including at major international airports, military bases and the North Sea Oil Industry. There is no legitimate rationale for continuing the use of dangerous PFAS-type chemicals.
Please send a public opinion message, write, email or call all legislators and ask them to prevent further damage caused by PFAS chemicals by advancing SB 121 and HB 171 from the Senate and House Resources committees to the Finance committees and then to a vote.
Thank you. Stay strong. Let's work together for a safer community.