Help solve the school district driver shortage

To the editor: As students and parents prepare for the new school year, the Durham School Services team has been working hard all summer to ensure that all Fairbanks North Star students arrive at school each day safe, on time and ready to learn.
In preparation, our drivers have already taken to the road to complete their back-to-school refresh training, which will be complemented by our ongoing program of safety training throughout the school year.
Overall, our partners at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District have asked us to operate 80 bus routes across the district this year. Currently, we have 72 drivers and 28 current driver vacancies. We also have 17 school bus attendants with 13 attendant vacancies.
To ensure that things run smoothly, we are bringing in additional drivers from the Lower 48 while we continue to diligently work to recruit additional drivers from the Fairbanks North Star community. We welcome qualified people to join our team and we are proud to offer a competitive pay and benefits package, including referral bonuses. Fairbanks North Star residents interested in joining our team can find additional information at https://rb.gy/dpieq.
For more than 100 years, Durham School Services has worked hard to serve America’s student, parents, and school districts and we are proud to bring our experience to the people of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Fairbanks North Star School District. We are grateful for the community’s continued support, and we look forward to a successful year of working together.