To the editor: Rep. Sarah Vance’s HB52 is an anti-fishermen bill.
HB52 burdens 98.5% of Cook Inlet fishermen. It illegally authorizes exclusive rights and privileges for the Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery to exploit Kachemak Bay State Park and critical shellfish habitat.
Vance knows full well 590 set net and 502 drift businesses are denied access to participate in the exclusive, privileged, inaccessible Lower Cook Inlet fishery.
HB52 sanctions the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association’s (CIAA) self-serving and misappropriating of $20,000,000 in 2% salmon enhancement taxes (SET). This annual tax fleeces 1,092 Inlet businesses. In exchange for CIAA’s failing no-benefit boondoggles, fishermen are bamboozled with misleading PR lip service, glossy annual reports, future promises, failed inaccessible hatcheries, disease and damage to wild systems and species of concern. Yet CIAA’s annual $4,500,000 hatchery expense allows access for only 17 out of 1,109 Area H fishermen.
Vance’s HB52 Tutka hatchery bail-out campaign endorses CIAA’s delusional empire to use as its own private ATM machine. This malfunctioning ATM is hemorrhaging $17,000,000 out-of-control debt loans to resuscitate the failed, inaccessible, diseased Tutka hatchery, holding hostage all limited entry permits.
Robbing Peter to pay Paul, HB52 obscures the misdealing’s of the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association’s insolvency. Using this fiscally irresponsible swindle-swop House bill squarely burdens 1,092 fishermen who physically have no access and who have no preference for pink salmon.
CIAA’s use of wild fishery nurseries as an ATM machine for self-service must cease. HB52 demands scrutiny to expose Rep. Vance’s deceptive intentions on this misguided, fiscally irresponsible, exclusive comrade privilege.
The Tutka hatchery is illegal, makes other hatcheries look bad and needs to go away. HB53 is anti-fishermen.