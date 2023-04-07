 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Has questions about FNSB sales process

To the editor: I am writing to express my concern about the land sales process in the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB). As a community, we should not be in the business of hoarding properties or making the process of obtaining new land expensive or burdensome. Instead, we should strive to get more property into the hands of those who need it.

Currently, the FNSB is keeping properties in-house rather than allowing realtors to list them directly on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) at fair market value. By selling properties at or below market value, these properties will move more quickly into the hands of those who need them, generating more tax revenue and stimulating our local economy.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.