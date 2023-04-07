Has questions about FNSB sales process

To the editor: I am writing to express my concern about the land sales process in the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB). As a community, we should not be in the business of hoarding properties or making the process of obtaining new land expensive or burdensome. Instead, we should strive to get more property into the hands of those who need it.
Currently, the FNSB is keeping properties in-house rather than allowing realtors to list them directly on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) at fair market value. By selling properties at or below market value, these properties will move more quickly into the hands of those who need them, generating more tax revenue and stimulating our local economy.
With Fairbanks experiencing a housing shortage, the FNSB has a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on our community. By making these properties available through realtors on the MLS, we can expedite the process of getting them into the hands of those who need them.
I urge our local government to consider reworking the land sales process in the FNSB. Allowing realtors to list properties on the MLS at fair market value will get more property into the hands of those who need it, generating more tax revenue and stimulating our local economy.
I believe that it is essential for our local government to prioritize the needs of our community by working to make land more accessible and affordable. I encourage all members of our community to come together and make our voices heard on this important issue.
Thank you for your time and consideration.