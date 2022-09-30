Harty's record speaks for itself

To the editor: Brandy Harty has my vote for school board Seat C.
Brandy and I met five years ago when I worked as a paraprofessional at Tanana Middle School in the Intensive Resource classroom. Our students needed varying degrees of support and were in a self-contained classroom. Brandy was my supervisor and always had the best advice. She was supportive and there when I needed her. I had a degree in finance, but Brandy recognized my natural gift for connecting and teaching our students and encouraged me to seek certification in special education.
In my second year with Brandy, I was a part of a team that worked to create a fully inclusive experience for our students. For the first time, our students had lockers and class schedules like their non-disabled peers. Brandy’s passion and drive to ensure authentic inclusion of students helped the Tanana community see disability in a different light. Our students presented at the district science fair, joined book clubs, and participated on the school step team. Our students were seen as valued members of the student body and were able to rise to meet challenges they once thought impossible.
Without a doubt, Brandy Harty is the most qualified person to run for school board in recent years. The school board is a place where amateurs frequently try their hand at playing politics and attempt to impose their agendas and questionable biases on our educational system. In contrast, Brandy’s political record is well known and on the table. Brandy is a certified educator, small businesswoman, mentor, coach, volunteer, and valued member of the community; Brandy has done it all. She seeks out new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes, and develops reasonable positions that always put students’ education and well-being first. Brandy is approachable and engaged, and genuinely committed to governing well. In all she does, Brandy exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness and will use those qualities to create a better balance between academics, staff, and students.
On Oct. 4, I’m voting for Brandy Harty for school board Seat C.