Harty's record speaks for itself

To the editor: Brandy Harty has my vote for school board Seat C.

Brandy and I met five years ago when I worked as a paraprofessional at Tanana Middle School in the Intensive Resource classroom. Our students needed varying degrees of support and were in a self-contained classroom. Brandy was my supervisor and always had the best advice. She was supportive and there when I needed her. I had a degree in finance, but Brandy recognized my natural gift for connecting and teaching our students and encouraged me to seek certification in special education.

