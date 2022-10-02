Harty and Radgosky have done their homework

To the editor: I can’t wait to vote for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for School Board Seats C and D. As a certified educator and a registered nurse, they are each familiar with meeting challenges head on. They both know that there are no easy answers to the complex issues our district faces. Through the course of the campaign Brandy and Kaneisha have each demonstrated that they’re willing to do the homework required of a school board member. I also trust them to work cooperatively with other members of the school board, and when making any decision to think first about how it will affect students, educators, and families.
School board members must be able to work beyond the school board. Brandy and Kaneisha have existing relationships with borough assembly members and legislators who support our schools. For these reasons and so many more I’ll be voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4.