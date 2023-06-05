Hard to see value of new ordinance

To the editor: The News-Miner editorial on May 28 applauding the Fairbanks City Council for their revised bed tax ordinance contains some misinformation that I want to address in my capacity as Chair of the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors.
The piece states that the bed tax was introduced in 1979 as a means of “boosting economic development and supporting local utilities and services.” While the former is correct, the latter is most definitely not. The original intent of the bed tax was for tourism marketing and economic development, and implementation of the self-imposed tax was in fact requested by the visitor industry. Back in 1996, the late Dr. William R. Wood, former Mayor of the City of Fairbanks, wrote a guest opinion in the News-Miner entitled “Bed Tax Isn’t for General Government: Surcharge exists only to attract visitors, industries.” In the piece he reconfirmed “Bringing additional visitors to ‘Destination Fairbanks’ was to be the main thrust … It was never intended that visitors would be asked to pay directly for local governance expenditures….”