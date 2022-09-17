Haney and Rotermund for Borough Assembly

To the editor: I am writing to urge everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for Borough Assembly candidates Brett Rotermund and Barbara Haney. Each have been productive, valuable residents in our Fairbanks borough for over 30 years.
Barbara Haney has worked at the state and borough level on issues including the borough tax cap, correspondence education, educational freedom, formula funding for schools, parent rights, fiscal policy and the PFD. She has a Ph.D. in economics and will protect the uncommon freedom unique to the borough and foster economic growth.