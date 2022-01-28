 Skip to main content
GVEA's diverse infrastructure

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: This is a response to Ron Arnold’s letter on Jan. 21, 2022.

Your thanks to Golden Valley Electric is entirely disingenuous and absolutely nothing of a constructive nature. I moved to Fairbanks at a time when it was not unusual to have winter power outages of eight hours and longer. I have been witness to GVEA’s response to the Fairbanks area’s sometimes rapid growth, which extends, by the way, far beyond the city limits of Fairbanks.

You sir, clearly have no idea what it takes to develop the diverse infrastructure that over time GVEA has put together, nor do you understand the expense or the process. Your accusations of the leadership and the people who work at GVEA are unwarranted as well.

As far as I am concerned, all you have wanted to do is complain. Get off your dead butt and do something constructive for a change. There is a public process that you can be involved with and participate in it, and to be sure, you will get an education.

By choosing to live here you are part of the problem. If you don’t like it, get off the grid or move back to where came from.

P.S. Golden Valley does not own any coal-fired power plants in Fairbanks.

