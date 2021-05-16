GVEA board needs Derek Miller

To the editor: Please watch your mail for ballots in our upcoming GVEA elections; their board makes longterm decisions that affect all of us as ratepayers.
To that end I would like to throw my support behind Derek Miller running for District 4. I have known Derek for many years and find him to be a detailed, thoughtful thinker who makes balanced decisions after weighing all angles. Derek truly listens for understanding and doesn’t judge those who have differing viewpoints. He is a family man who understands the cost of living in Alaska, and I know he will work hard on keeping rates low for GVEA members.
I sincerely appreciate that he is willing to serve on the GVEA board, and I think he would provide a vital business minded perspective. Please remember to vote.