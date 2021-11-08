In spite of the commendable efforts of the GVEA board to confront the reality of the climate emergency, it must work even harder. With the world’s CO2 count presently at 420ppm (and methane scientists tell us if you count methane, the green house gas count is now close to 500ppm) and climbing quickly, we don’t have long until we will be in a “catastrophe mode.”
I am happy to hear GVEA is finally trying to change course in regard to their overwhelming emphasis on coal as their primary source of energy for the borough. They now seem to understand the gravity of the situation, and that coal is a dead end solution to our needs, since it is the fossil fuel most responsible for producing greenhouse gases. I was also pleased to learn they were trying to invest in more small-scale renewable energy projects in the borough, although eight of those were recently discarded because they didn’t hold the promise originally thought.
Phil Wight in his recent op-ed pointed out that most large commercial energy consumers in the borough have already pledged huge reductions in their greenhouse gas output by incorporating a significant number of renewable energy sources in their short-term investment plans. GVEA must work closely both with these entities and also, as GVEA CEO John Burns stated last week, with other Railbelt utilities and small-scale independent power producers to more effectively meet their pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% over the next decade.
This is going to be a challenge, but GVEA as our electrical co-op must walk its talk. If they don’t, they will not only lose their credibility with us, they will jeopardize the economic future both of the younger generations who have already made their homes here and of those who, like me 60 years ago, came here to live in a state still filled with wide open green spaces.
With the climate emergency staring us straight in the face, the GVEA board has a responsibility to do more, now, to help prevent the worst of its consequences. We cannot afford any more delay.
