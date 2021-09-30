You have permission to edit this article.
Guttenberg puts community first

To the editor: I’m voting for David Guttenberg for Borough Assembly because elections matter and experience matters, too. Whether you vote early, absentee, or on Tuesday, Oct. 5, a vote for David Guttenberg will bring a strong moderate voice to the Assembly. He will stand up for honesty, hard work and respect for others — values that we in Fairbanks all share.

David’s experience runs from building the pipeline — he’s retired from Laborers’ local 942 — to 16 years in the Alaska State House where he made sure that Fairbanks’ voice was clearly heard. He built his own home in Goldstream, fought for balanced state budgets, and as chair of the university’s finance subcommittee, he restored millions of dollars to the UAF budget. David already knows how to build budgets that work hard for Fairbanks’ families and get the job done.

He listens to neighbors that asked that a veterans cemetery get built here in Fairbanks and championed it all the way to groundbreaking in 2018. He’s been a tireless advocate for improved broadband because he understands that it’s a crucial component of our community’s economic development. Now, he asks us to vote for him for Borough Assembly, to help get these projects finished.

David believes in public service, in rolling up his sleeves and getting the job done. He’s been there for us. Listening. Working. Putting the community ahead of himself.

Please join me in voting David Guttenberg for Borough Assembly on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

