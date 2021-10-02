Guttenberg for effective leadership
To the editor: Eleven years ago when my second daughter was born I wasn’t able to buy health insurance for her. This was before the passage of the Affordable Care Act and because my wife and I both had pre-existing health conditions we were not able to buy “regular” insurance. My recently born daughter had no pre-existing conditions but due to a loophole in the law, insurance companies weren’t required to sell us a policy. I called my rtate representative at the time, David Guttenberg, to explain our situation. He worked on the problem and in a some months solved the problem by passing legislation. This is no simple task. The bill not only helped me but helped others who had custody of children who weren’t their own kids, such as grandparents.
Being a legislator now, I realize how difficult it can be to pass legislation even if it’s a good idea that makes sense. Rep. Guttenberg was very effective back then and will be very effective now on the Borough Assembly. That’s why I voted for him this past week and encourage others to do the same.
Please vote on Oct. 5. or sooner.