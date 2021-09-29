You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guttenberg for Assembly Seat A

  • Comments

To the editor: David Guttenberg has served the Fairbanks area and the state of Alaska — from his early days as a community volunteer to his later work as a legislator in the Alaska State House — with integrity, inclusion and thoughtful straightforward commitment to everyone who he worked with or was elected to represent.

Because of his proven record of service to all (service without judgment of political party or religious affiliation) and our personal knowledge of his good character (yes, character matters), we will be voting for David Guttenberg for Assembly Seat A on Oct. 5.

We also fully support Savannah Fletcher for Assembly Seat F, Kristan Kelly for Seat G, Erin Morotti for School Board Seat A, Chrya Sanderson for School Board Seat B, and Bryce Ward for borough mayor.

Please make a difference by voting local on Oct. 5. Voting is a right and a responsibility that matters now more than ever. You do have a say in how you are governed. Exercise that power by voting.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.