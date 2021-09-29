To the editor: David Guttenberg has served the Fairbanks area and the state of Alaska — from his early days as a community volunteer to his later work as a legislator in the Alaska State House — with integrity, inclusion and thoughtful straightforward commitment to everyone who he worked with or was elected to represent.
Because of his proven record of service to all (service without judgment of political party or religious affiliation) and our personal knowledge of his good character (yes, character matters), we will be voting for David Guttenberg for Assembly Seat A on Oct. 5.
We also fully support Savannah Fletcher for Assembly Seat F, Kristan Kelly for Seat G, Erin Morotti for School Board Seat A, Chrya Sanderson for School Board Seat B, and Bryce Ward for borough mayor.
Please make a difference by voting local on Oct. 5. Voting is a right and a responsibility that matters now more than ever. You do have a say in how you are governed. Exercise that power by voting.