Growing teens into adults with team sports

To the editor: My name is Logan Fischer, and I am a varsity captain for the North Pole High School baseball team. I’m sending this letter today to talk about funding for sports.

In Alaska, baseball players have a limited summer and only a little time to play the games we love. Many families cannot afford player fees, and this limits their child’s future. Sports aren’t just for fun. Sports teach life lessons that couldn’t be learned in a classroom. When the school board is forced to cut funding for sports, the fees players pay to play the game they love skyrocket, and many kids with so much talent are no longer able to play.

At North Pole we are lucky enough to have coaches who care for us and who love sports, too. The coaches are willing to put in their own money because they know how important high school sports are to young adults. Some teams in other schools are not as lucky. This means the schools that do field a team have no one to play against in their area — then the fees go up even higher to travel.

I interviewed students and teachers, getting their opinions on this topic, and they all said the same thing: Sports are important and should be funded. Sports create a better future for young adults because they have to work with a team. If there is no team to play for, young people aren’t learning many valuable lessons and skills.

Please consider funding sports programs to the greatest extent possible. If you are reading this and want to contribute to a passionate baseball program, please call North Pole High School.

