Grier Hopkins is smart, experienced and effective

To the editor: As a father, a veteran, and a law enforcement officer, I’ll be voting for Grier Hopkins for House District 34. Grier understands what my family, and my public safety colleagues, need to succeed and thrive here in Fairbanks.
The military brought my family to Fairbanks in 2014 and we loved it and decided to stay. It’s a wonderful community with great schools and great people. Adventure is right outside the door. But living here also has its challenges.
As a law enforcement officer, I know that we have a real problem with recruitment and retention of new coworkers. I see it every day. It’s really hard to get officers to stay here in Alaska for more than five years — we train them, and they leave for better pay and better benefits. I was really glad to hear that Grier had introduced House Bill 220 — a bill to return to defined benefits for public safety officers and teachers. The state of Alaska can actually save 60 million dollars over the next five years if it passes HB220. It’s fiscally responsible, good for public safety and good for Alaska.
I’ve met Grier and I appreciate his youth, his experience and his openness. He’s a smart guy. Like so many Alaskans, I vote the person not the party. On Tuesday, November 8 I’ll be voting for Grier Hopkins. For the safety of all Alaskans, I ask you to join me.