 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grier Hopkins, community builder

To the editor: I’m writing to urge State House District 34 voters to reelect a proven community builder: Grier Hopkins. During his time in the State House, Rep. Hopkins has demonstrated fiscal responsibility. He helped pass four balanced budgets with levelheaded funding for schools and public safety. He voted against the raid on our permanent fund. Instead, he voted for a generous PFD which protected the future of the fund for our children. His vote also prevented the need to raise taxes or slash vital government services.

In addition, Rep. Hopkins introduced legislation to place a constitutional spending cap on the Legislature and to put the PFD in Alaska’s constitution, where it belongs. He helped develop a longterm fiscal plan for Alaska and supported legislation that is bringing more cheap natural gas to Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.