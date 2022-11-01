Grier Hopkins, community builder

To the editor: I’m writing to urge State House District 34 voters to reelect a proven community builder: Grier Hopkins. During his time in the State House, Rep. Hopkins has demonstrated fiscal responsibility. He helped pass four balanced budgets with levelheaded funding for schools and public safety. He voted against the raid on our permanent fund. Instead, he voted for a generous PFD which protected the future of the fund for our children. His vote also prevented the need to raise taxes or slash vital government services.
In addition, Rep. Hopkins introduced legislation to place a constitutional spending cap on the Legislature and to put the PFD in Alaska’s constitution, where it belongs. He helped develop a longterm fiscal plan for Alaska and supported legislation that is bringing more cheap natural gas to Fairbanks.
But there’s more to Rep. Hopkins than fiscal responsibility. He helped pass legislation so utilities finally have to work together, lowering energy costs and getting more renewable energy online. He promoted badly needed funding for forest fire prevention and worked with our geologists to map mineral resources for potential future development.
There is one final reason I’m supporting Rep. Hopkins’ reelection. In my 41 years in Fairbanks, he is the only legislator who has walked through my neighborhood to ask about our concerns. Most politicians like to talk about themselves. Rep. Hopkins spent most of our conversation time asking questions and listening to what I had to say. This is the kind of person we need to work across the aisle to get things done.
I am voting for a lifelong Alaskan with a solid record of dedication to our community. I hope you will join me to reelect Grier Hopkins to State House District 34.