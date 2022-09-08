Great Labor Day event

To the editor: This Labor Day I enjoyed a marvelous community event. I joined teams of folks to honor the establishment of labor laws in the U.S. and met many proud members of Fairbanks’ various Unions: NEA, IBEW, Teamsters, Public Employees, to name a few. The Red Hackle Pipe Band led scores of us from the Noel Wien Library along Airport Road as we marched in between parade floats, firetrucks and heavy equipment. The parade ended at Pioneer Park with a picnic. The scene was magic — families with their kids and dogs lounging in the grass listening to live music. I made some new friends and visited old ones as we celebrated the beautiful weather. I’m so lucky to live in Fairbanks, and I thank you for the invitation!
Sue Sprinkle