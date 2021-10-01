You have permission to edit this article.
Graham and Rentzel for school board

To the editor: School board selection is very important. Our school district needs the quality leadership of Andrew Graham and Jeffrey Rentzel.

These candidates are dedicated to the physical, social and psychological health of our students. American values should be returned to our schools. Respect for life and liberty are necessary for our social fabric. Privacy of school bathrooms must be observed. There needs to be an emphasis on reading writing and arithmetic. Many of our students are failing these fundamental and necessary life skills.

I am writing to encourage voters to vote for Andrew Graham and Jeffrey Rentzel on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

