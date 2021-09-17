You have permission to edit this article.
Graham and Rentzel for pursuit of education excellence

To the editor: During the past couple of years, I have written numerous letters to the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board. Sadly, these letters have had nothing to do with the pursuit of education.

Our schools have become battlegrounds for a politically driven agenda. We are trading gender issues for geography, and social distancing and masking for scholarship. What happened to the pursuit of excellence? If we return to the pursuit of excellence in our schools, in our teachers, in our academics, we cannot and will not go wrong. The pursuit of excellence is empowering because each and every individual holds the power to pursue betterment. Excellence surpasses gender, race, ethnicity, and all the other social issues that have crippled our schools. Our families, schools, communities and businesses will flourish when we encourage, pursue, and develop excellence in education.

Let’s elect members to the school board who will serve the families in this community and empower our teachers, staff and students to pursue excellence in education. Please join me in voting for Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel for school board on Oct. 5.

