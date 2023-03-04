 Skip to main content
Good riddance to 'Dilbert'

To the editor: I was gratified [Tuesday] morning to read Hank Nuwer’s announcement that the News-Miner would no longer be running the comic strip “Dilbert” by public, avowed racist Scott Adams.

It’s easy enough to find public, avowed racist Scott Adams’s racist rant online, so there’s no need to repeat it here.

