Good riddance to 'Dilbert'

To the editor: I was gratified [Tuesday] morning to read Hank Nuwer’s announcement that the News-Miner would no longer be running the comic strip “Dilbert” by public, avowed racist Scott Adams.
It’s easy enough to find public, avowed racist Scott Adams’s racist rant online, so there’s no need to repeat it here.
Suffice it to say that he latched onto one data point in a survey (regarding a well-known white supremacist dog whistle) as evidence that Black people are a “hate group,” then urged segregation as a solution. We had ample evidence before that Adams was a knowing, deliberate bigot, but now the hood is off.
Of course public, avowed racist Scott Adams is still welcome to publish his work, if any publishers remain who want to link their name to his. But nobody is compelled to give him a platform — least of all newspapers, whose pro-democracy mission necessarily excludes supremacist content. Let him draw for The Daily Stormer, but not for the reputable newspapers of a democratic society.
Thank you, News-Miner, for joining the hundreds of newspapers across the country who refuse to give their platform and their endorsement to the openly segregationist racist Scott Adams.