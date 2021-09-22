Good people but pass on the leadership

To the editor: I would consider myself to have been politically aware my whole voting life. Before voting, I always know who I am in line with politically, and anyone who thinks that local elections are not totally about politics is only fooling themselves. I think that I am pretty knowledgeable about the standings, political leanings and backgrounds of the local candidates up for election this year.
However, if I ever am in doubt about who to vote for, all I have to do is drive by the IBEW Local 1547 headquarters on Airport Road to see the names of candidates who I don’t want to vote for. Thank you, IBEW.
I don’t think that the candidates who I am not politically aligned with are bad people, I just don’t agree with them on how our community, our state and our country should be run.