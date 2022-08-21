Good elections all around

To the editor: Kudos to Jeremy Johnson, Region III elections supervisor, and the whole crew in the Alaska Division of Elections’ Fairbanks office. Last Tuesday’s election, with its combination pick one primary and ranked choice voting, was a big one! As a precinct worker I can report that everything, from the 6 a.m. set-up to the end-of-day transmission of results went incredibly well.
I attribute the election day success to all the training and advance work done by the State Division of Elections and to the ever-present election day support offered by our regional office.