Good deeds

To the editor: On behalf of the Chancellor’s Board of Advisors at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, I would like to congratulate fellow board members Anna Atchison and Aaron Schutt for their recent Meritorious Service Awards at UAF.
The Meritorious Service Award is UAF’s highest nonacademic award, reserved for those individuals who have served the university in a capacity above and beyond what might normally be seen. Anna and Aaron exemplify this award through their historical and ongoing service to UAF, as well as in the community of Fairbanks and the state of Alaska.
As chair of the Board of Advisors I have been fortunate enough to witness their efforts on behalf of UAF and Alaska first-hand. Congratulations, Anna and Aaron!
Jason Gootee, chair, UAF Board of Advisors
Lake Oswego, Oregon