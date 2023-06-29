Good coal and a good game

To the editor: Midnight sun a year ago, someone got going on this letter to Joe Usibelli, but he passed while they were writing it. So we go with Joe Jr. and family, a great big thank you. It starts years ago in the 1960s, early 1970s. You guys must have kept that coal reasonably priced for it got 60/70 below for over a month at spells.
No one was full of money. Hard to get wood in the cold. Yet we all afforded the coal. Thanks! It brought good heat in our wood/gas cook stoves all night, made good sourdough pancakes in the morning (and) homemade bread (at) night. Also back then we all walked to school at 50 below. But the school was nice and warm always. Coal furnace.