Golden Heart health care

To the editor: Recently my husband had a fall that required a 911 call because I was unable to get him back up on his feet. This resulted in a trip to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital ER, where tests determined he needed additional medical attention, not related to the fall nor Covid.

Even with the increased numbers of Covid happening in Fairbanks and all the added stress put on first responders and overworked/overwhelmed health care staff because of Covid, we were still treated like he was the only patient they had to attend to that day. From the Steese Volunteer EMT crew, to the emergency room nurses, to the nurses and staff on 3West at the hospital, all were incredible in every aspect of their care and concern for his health, comfort and well being.

We are so fortunate to have such dedication and support here in Fairbanks, we live in a truly “Golden Heart City.”

