 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gold mining threatens our homes and neighborhoods

To the editor: In their zeal to develop gold mines in the Interior, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is demonstrating what appears to be indifference to the public’s investment in our homes and neighborhoods.

Here is an example of what I mean: I was reviewing the history of efforts to open areas from Ester to Amanita (Chena Hot Springs Road) to mining. While poking around I found a “Negotiated Mineral Lease for the Ester Dome Project” signed by the Mental Health Trust (MHT #9400748) in June 2021. (MHT is housed within DNR.) As I read the rationale for granting this lease, what struck me most was that in the sections under “historical or existing uses” and “apparent highest and best use” of the land, there was no mention that any of the lands were close to homes, neighborhoods and the roads that serve them. To be fair, under the section “sight characteristics,” the lease says, “anticipated resources are primarily mineral, however, may include residential or recreational values.”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.