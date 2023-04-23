Gold mining threatens our homes and neighborhoods

To the editor: In their zeal to develop gold mines in the Interior, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is demonstrating what appears to be indifference to the public’s investment in our homes and neighborhoods.
Here is an example of what I mean: I was reviewing the history of efforts to open areas from Ester to Amanita (Chena Hot Springs Road) to mining. While poking around I found a “Negotiated Mineral Lease for the Ester Dome Project” signed by the Mental Health Trust (MHT #9400748) in June 2021. (MHT is housed within DNR.) As I read the rationale for granting this lease, what struck me most was that in the sections under “historical or existing uses” and “apparent highest and best use” of the land, there was no mention that any of the lands were close to homes, neighborhoods and the roads that serve them. To be fair, under the section “sight characteristics,” the lease says, “anticipated resources are primarily mineral, however, may include residential or recreational values.”
You think? To the people who have poured most of their worldly wealth into their homes, it must be a shock to learn that, according to MHT, there “may” be residential and recreational value in the Ester and Amanita neighborhoods. As I read the lease, I got the distinct feeling that these decisions were being made by people living in galaxy far, far away — so far, in fact, that no ground-truthing on competing “claims” (i.e., owning a home in the vicinity) had been done before the paperwork got signed.
Residents living in neighborhoods threatened by large-scale, hard-rock gold mining (Ester, Amanita, Treasure Creek, Cleary Summit, Pedro Dome and Skiland) will have difficulty checking the status of permitting because public notices in the newspaper on proposed permits are slated to be discontinued as DNR moves exclusively to online notification. This, in turn, will place the onus on residents to periodically check the DNR website just to figure out if a permit to look for gold near (or beneath) their property has been issued — and so be given an opportunity to comment on the permit and remind DNR that people actually do live there.