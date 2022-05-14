 Skip to main content
Going out on a limb for Arbor Day

To the editor: Spring has sprung, trees are in leaf, and songbirds are singing in celebration of Arbor Day. In Alaska, Arbor Day is observed on the third Monday in May. It is celebrated on different days in other states depending on spring tree planting conditions.

Arbor Day was founded in 1872 in Nebraska by J. Sterling Morton who wanted to bring shade and beauty to the treeless prairies by planting fruit trees. The Morton family’s other claim to fame was the Morton Salt Company that depicted a logo of a little girl with an umbrella with the caption “When it rains it pours” on their table salt boxes.

From the time trees are planted through, maturity proper care is important as there are many factors that affect their survival. In the same way we humans need a good doctor to help us survive through our lifetime, trees will have optimum survival if they have a good doctor arborist. There are many tree companies the homeowner may find in advertisements but not all are arborists. The highest caliber professional arborist is a Certified Arborist who has taken and passed an examination conducted by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA). The four-hour exam questions cover knowledge of these domains: tree biology; identification and selection; soil science; nutrition and fertilization; installation and establishment; pruning; cabling, bracing and lightning protection; insect and disease diagnosis; hazard tree assessment; trees and construction zones; urban forestry; climbing and working in trees; and tree worker safety. There are several ISA Certified Arborist tree companies currently working in the Matanuska Valley and Anchorage. You can find ISA Cerfied Arborists in your area on at www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist/findanarborist or verify ISA credentials at www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist/verify.

There are some tree businesses that will self-proclaim to be arborists just to make an extra buck, so buyer beware! When you need an expert professional tree surgeon get an estimate from an ISA Certified Arborist for they will go out on a limb for you.

Bill Jardel, ISA Certified Arborist

Palmer

Editor’s note: To celebrate Arbor Day in Fairbanks, a new spruce tree will be planted on the park strip between Golden Heart Plaza and the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center at noon Monday. The public is invited to attend the planting, at which time Mayor Jim Matherly will declare the official Arbor Day holiday.

